Is Seaver King Worth Stashing Despite Recent Injury?
Seaver King is currently on the 7-day IL at Triple-A Rochester, but he still holds a solid stash upside in deeper leagues. His combined numbers this season at Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester are a .306 batting average, 10 homers, and 51 RBI, along with 50 runs and nine stolen bases. He has demonstrated five-tool ability during his time healthy this season in the minors, but faces a logjam in the MLB infield. He is blocked by CJ Abrams at shortstop in the big leagues and by Nasim Nunez at second base. King seems to have the tools to be a big-league contributor, but 2027 might be the year he becomes a fantasy contributor as he continues to get healthy and develop. The 23-year-old could be a name to watch in fantasy leagues, but it might be a surprise if his Washington Nationals future comes as early as the 2026 season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball