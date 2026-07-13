Alex Lange Worth the Ratio Risk for Saves?
Alex Lange entered the break with eight saves, but the 5.92 ERA and 1.53 WHIP make him a tough reliever to trust. He had converted seven straight save chances before July, then allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Mets on July 8. That outing was not a blown save, though, and Lange remains the leading option for the ninth. The walks are still a problem. Lange has issued 22 in 38 innings, leaving little room when balls start falling in. Carlos Estevez (right rotator cuff strain) is not expected back until August, while Lucas Erceg and the rest of Kansas City's bullpen remain alternatives if Lange slips again. At 19% rostered on Yahoo, he is a saves gamble rather than a set-and-forget closer. RotoBaller ranks him 44th for Week 16 and recommends him in 12-team leagues. Managers chasing saves can make the add, but the ratios may hurt.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller