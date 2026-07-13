Tyler Wells Still the Best Bet for Saves in Baltimore?
Tyler Wells picked up saves on July 3 and 4 after Ryan Helsley (right elbow discomfort) returned to the injured list. He carried a 3.02 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 46:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 44 2/3 innings into the break, giving him the best overall profile in Baltimore's current committee. Andrew Kittredge has complicated things. He converted back-to-back saves on July 9 and 10, while Wells earned a win on July 9 and finished a 6-1 victory two nights later. There is no clean handcuff here, but Wells still offers strong ratios, strikeouts, and multi-inning flexibility at only 17% rostered on Yahoo. RotoBaller ranks him 41st for Week 16 and recommends him in 12-team leagues, compared with a 15-team recommendation for Kittredge. Wells remains the better speculative add, though managers should expect Baltimore to mix and match.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller