Ronald Acuna Jr. Starting Rehab Assignment on Monday
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) is starting his minor-league rehab assignment on Monday with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Braves. It means that if Acuna can avoid a setback with his hamstring, he could be ready to roll for the Braves coming out of the All-Star break this Friday in the series opener against the Texas Rangers. The former MVP has been on the 10-day injured list for over a month due to a strained left hamstring that put him on the IL for the second time this year. The 28-year-old Venezuelan outfielder has high-end power/speed upside on one of the better teams in baseball, but injuries continue to make him a big risk/reward asset. Now is probably the last time that interested fantasy managers might be able to buy low on him before he returns for the second half. Before his second left-hamstring injury, Acuna was batting .251 (49-for-195) with seven long balls, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored across his 53 games and 236 plate appearances. The five-time All-Star could be a difference-maker in the second half for Atlanta if he can just stay on the field.
Source: Atlanta Braves
Source: Atlanta Braves