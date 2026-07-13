Garrett Crochet Still hasn't Been Cleared to Throw
Garrett Crochet (shoulder) still has not been cleared to throw, interim manager Chad Tracy told MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. Instead, Crochet is still playing catch with weighted plyometric balls as he tries to recover from inflammation in his left shoulder. The talented southpaw was put on the injured list way back on April 29 with shoulder inflammation before he had a setback with a low-grade lat strain while facing hitters at the end of May. The 27-year-old two-time All-Star has essentially recovered from his lat strain but now needs to get over the hump with his shoulder injury. The fact that Crochet hasn't resumed throwing essentially rules out a return before the end of July, and with a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment now probably necessary, fantasy managers may not see him again until mid-to-late August. It's been a frustrating development in 2026 for those who have Crochet rostered after he finished second in the American League Cy Young voting last year. In his six starts with Boston this year before going down, he struggled to a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 37:11 K:BB in 30 innings. Crochet's high-end upside makes him stash-worthy in all fantasy leagues, though.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo