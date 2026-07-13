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Marcus Semien Starts Rehab Assignment on Sunday

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Jul 13, 2026, 2:30 PM ET

New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien (hip) started his minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton and went 2-for-3 at the plate with a three-run home run and a strikeout. Semien wasn't expected to begin a rehab assignment until after the All-Star break this week, but apparently the Mets had a change of plans. He played five innings at second base before being pulled. The 35-year-old veteran and three-time All-Star could have a chance to make it back before August after being placed on the 10-day injured list on June 25 with a Grade 3 left-hip flexor strain. If Semien doesn't encounter any setbacks with his hip when he moves to Triple-A Syracuse this weekend, he could come off the IL to rejoin the Mets at some point next week. Fantasy managers won't be in a rush to pick Semien up off the waiver wire, though, after he hit just .214/.271/.341 with a .613 OPS, nine home runs, 29 RBI, 30 runs scored, and six stolen bases across his 290 at-bats in the first half. Semien is rostered in only 36% of Yahoo leagues as a fading fantasy asset in his 14th year in the big leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Milb.com
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