Jake Burger a Viable Power Target in Fantasy Baseball?
Jake Burger has a .240/.304/.423 slash line with a .727 OPS, 16 home runs, 58 RBI, 41 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 92 games across 372 plate appearances in 2026 at the halfway point. If he stays healthy the rest of the way, Burger could reach the 30-homer mark for the second time in his career, yet he's only rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues. He hit .270 (24-for-89) with four home runs, three doubles, 15 RBI, nine runs scored, and a steal in 26 games in June, but in nine games in July before the All-Star break, Burger hit .118 (4-for-34) with two homers, six RBI, three runs, two walks, and 12 strikeouts. The former 11th overall pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2017 out of Missouri State University has a 26.3% strikeout rate, which is his highest mark since 2023 with Chicago and the Miami Marlins. Burger's swing-and-miss tendencies aren't going to help fantasy managers' average or on-base percentage, but the power is still real. He sits in the 77th percentile in hard-hit rate, 65th percentile in barrel rate, and 48th percentile in xSLG.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference