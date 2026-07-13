Karson Milbrandt Still a Top Stash Option Amid Triple-A Struggles?
Karson Milbrandt is making a strong case for a promotion to the big league club despite two rough starts at Triple-A Jacksonville in his latest outings. Milbrandt has pitched well at two levels this year, going 4-1 at Double-A Pensacola with a 1.34 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 47 innings. Then he has gone 0-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 23.0 innings pitched for Jacksonville. The Jacksonville numbers are slightly concerning for the 22-year-old right-hander, especially the nine earned runs he has given up in his last two starts. The numbers at Double-A and his prospect pedigree as the Marlins No. 4 overall prospect make him a desirable waiver-wire option as he waits for his shot to prove himself in Miami. With Eury Perez and Janson Junk healthy again, the Marlins rotation is at capacity right now, but a good stretch in the second half at Jacksonville could give Milbrandt a chance to show off his skills in Miami.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball