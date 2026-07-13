AJ Smith-Shawver to Make Another Rehab Start
AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) will need at least one more minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett before becoming a candidate to join the team's starting rotation in the second half of the season. Smith-Shawver has posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 11:3 K:BB in his three rehab starts to this point across 9 1/3 innings with Gwinnett and Single-A Augusta as he finishes up his rehab from Tommy John surgery. The former seventh-round pick in 2021 has only appeared in 16 games (15 starts) for Atlanta since debuting in 2023, but he's been solid with a 4-2 record, 3.77 ERA (4.79 FIP), and 1.29 WHIP with 66 strikeouts and 34 walks in 74 innings pitched at the major-league level. In his first start with Gwinnett on Saturday, Smith-Shawver allowed two runs while walking three in 2 1/3 innings, but he topped out at 98.7 mph on the radar gun. Barring a setback with his elbow, he should be an option for the Braves' rotation in early August. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider stashing Smith-Shawver now. He's currently rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Kein Sugiura
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Kein Sugiura