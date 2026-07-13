Joshua Baez Still Worth a Stash Despite Decreased Power Output?
Joshua Baez remains a priority name to monitor in fantasy circles even as his batting average has taken a bit of a dive in July, along with his power output. Nonetheless, Baez still has 28 homers and 69 RBI for Triple-A Memphis this season, despite a July in which he hit just .147 over 34 at-bats with two homers, both of which came in the same game. The slow July has come as a bit of a surprise to Baez, who has consistently hit with power at Memphis all season. Baez has posted an OPS of .894, the best of his minor league career, and remains a name worth paying attention to over the second half of the season. The Cardinals outfield of Jordan Walker, Nathan Church, and Lars Nootbaar is pretty steady, but Baez, the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect, could add some depth and punch to the lineup. If and when Baez gets the call to the big leagues, the power and speed should translate for fantasy managers, making him a priority stash in all standard leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball