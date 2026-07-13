Keon Coleman has had an "Outstanding Offseason"
Keon Coleman has been a disappointment since the Bills took him 33rd overall in the second round in 2024 out of Florida State, catching 67 of his 116 targets for 960 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 games (18 starts). In addition to inconsistent production on the field, tardiness to team meetings and a wrist injury limited the 23-year-old to only 13 games (six starts) in 2025 in his sophomore season. Coleman was involved in trade rumors this offseason, but the Bills' brass remains committed to him going forward, and despite the addition of receiver DJ Moore, he could have an elevated role in the passing attack in 2026. Per head coach Joe Brady, Coleman put together an "outstanding offseason" as he heads into a "make-or-break" season. Brady also said the young wideout has been "handling everything like a pro." Coleman has plenty of work to do to get himself back in the good graces of the Bills and fantasy managers, but if he can put himself on the straight and narrow, he has a clear path to being Buffalo's WR3 in Year 3 behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. Consider him a late-round sleeper dart thrown in redraft leagues and a buy-low target in dynasty.
Source: ESPN.com - Alaina Getzenberg
Source: ESPN.com - Alaina Getzenberg