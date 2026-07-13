Evan Engram to See Increased Production in Year 2 in Denver?
Evan Engram "could see increased production during his second season with the team" in 2026. Engram disappointed last year in his first year with the team, catching 50 passes on 76 targets for 461 yards and only one touchdown in 16 regular-season games. However, the addition of speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle this year is expected to alter the dynamic of Denver's passing game. Engram should see more one-on-one matchups with defenses devoting more resources to contain Waddle and his big-play abilities. It appears the Broncos' coaching staff has put more trust into Engram this offseason, even if they drafted rookie Justin Joly in the fifth round back in April. The Broncos also have veteran options at the position in Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull, but Engram should be the unquestioned top pass-catching TE if he stays healthy in 2026. Engram will enter his 10th year in the NFL as a cheap TE2 sleeper in deeper fantasy leagues. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 34 fantasy tight end.
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir
Source: DenverBroncos.com - Susanna Weir