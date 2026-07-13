Jarrett Stidham Being Pushed for Backup QB Job?
Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger this summer is one to watch. Head coach Sean Payton could keep three QBs on the regular-season roster after doing so in 2024 and 2025. Stidham has been Denver's backup signal-caller since Payton arrived in Denver, but Ehlinger has "looked capable of mounting a challenge." The decision won't come down to money, but how Stidham and Ehlinger perform in training camp and the preseason. Stidham has $2 million guaranteed, and Ehlinger has $1 million guaranteed in 2026, although Stidham carries an $8 million salary cap number. The Broncos would save $4.5 million on their cap if he's released and $6.5 million if he's traded. Denver doesn't need the cap flexibility with $29.5 million in cap space. After not starting a regular-season game since 2023, Stidham predictably struggled in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots with Nix out with a fractured ankle in a snowstorm, throwing for 133 yards, one touchdown, and two crucial interceptions in a loss.
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel