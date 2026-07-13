Tua Tagovailoa the Favorite to Win Falcons Starting QB Job?
Tua Tagovailoa will compete with Michael Penix Jr. (knee) for the starting QB job in 2026 in his first year in Atlanta, but Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Patrick Paul thinks his former signal-caller will win the job this summer, according to Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "Him going into Atlanta now, he's got a new situation, a new environment, and I know he's going to go in there," Paul said on "The Set" podcast with Terron Armstead. "He's definitely going to win that spot." Tagovailoa, even though he's learning a new offense in a new location, should have a leg up on Penix after Penix suffered a season-ending knee injury that required surgery last year. Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards in 2023 and was a Pro Bowler, but he threw for a career-worst 15 interceptions and was benched down the stretch last year before being cut by Miami in the offseason. Head injuries make Tagovailoa a huge risk in both superflex redraft leagues and dynasty formats, but with a potential head start in Atlanta's QB competition and with plenty of weapons on offense in his new situation, Tagovailoa makes for a buy-low target in dynasty leagues going into the 2026 season.
Source: NFL.com - Grant Gordon
Source: NFL.com - Grant Gordon