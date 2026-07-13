Is Javonte Williams Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Javonte Williams had a resurgent season in 2025, recording 1,338 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on 287 touches across 16 games. The Cowboys rewarded him with a new three-year contract in free agency, and Williams enters 2026 as the clear RB1 in Dallas. Williams' 2025 production came as a bit of a surprise after he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry on 356 attempts as a member of the Denver Broncos from 2023 through 2024. As such, Williams could be a regression candidate in 2026. Still, Williams is only entering his age-26 season, and 2025 may have been the first year where he was fully recovered from the devastating knee injury he suffered in 2023. Dallas projects to have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL this upcoming season, and Williams should play a three-down workhorse role for a second consecutive campaign. As the 15th running back off the board by current average draft position in redraft leagues, Williams may be slightly undervalued by fantasy managers entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller