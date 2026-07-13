Gleyber Torres Starts Rehab Assignment on Monday
Gleyber Torres (oblique) began a minor-league rehab assignment on Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, going 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI while playing five innings at second base. Torres has been on the 10-day injured list since June 17 with a strained left oblique, but if he can avoid a setback on his rehab assignment this week, there's a chance he could be ready to rejoin the big-league roster for the start of the second half of the 2026 season this weekend. It's the second time this year that Torres has been on the IL with an oblique strain, previously missing over a month the first time around. When the 29-year-old Venezuelan is healthy, he should return to starting duties at the keystone in Motown after hitting .280/.395/.395 with a .790 OPS, four home runs, 18 RBI, and 26 runs scored in his 157 at-bats. The three-time All-Star is most useful in fantasy in leagues that count on-base percentage, as he's not a major power threat or in counting-stats leagues.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com