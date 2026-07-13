Corbin Burnes Feeling Good After Starting a Throwing Program
Corbin Burnes (elbow) started a throwing program on July 10 and came out of his session feeling good, according to MLB.com. He is scheduled to throw every other day on flat ground and will then progress to throwing off a mound. Burnes has been on the injured list all year after having Tommy John surgery and then suffering a setback with a teres major strain in early June, and he's not expected back with the D-backs' starting rotation until the final month of the regular season in September. When healthy, the 31-year-old veteran has been a top-of-the-rotation ace in his career, but because he might only have a handful of starts later this year, he's only rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues. Fantasy managers in redraft formats can continue to ignore him. Burnes only made 11 starts for the Snakes last year after signing a massive six-year, $210 million contract with the organization in December of 2024. The four-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner has gone 63-38 in his eight big-league seasons with a 3.15 ERA (3.26 FIP), 1.07 WHIP, and 28.5% strikeout rate.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com