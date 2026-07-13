Should Fantasy Managers Prioritize Chase Meidroth on the Waiver Wire?
Chase Meidroth is hitting .269/.341/.379 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 54 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 24-year-old has made some power strides this season after hitting five homers across 505 plate appearances in 2025, but he still owns just a 4.2% barrel rate and a 34% hard-hit rate. Meidroth has also seen his strikeout rate spike from 14.3% last season to 24.0% in 2026. Still, Meidroth owns a strong 9.4% walk rate and profiles as a plus defender in the middle infield for Chicago, which keeps him in the lineup on an everyday basis. He also swiped 14 bags in 2025, so he could get to a bit more speed over the final few months of the current season. Fantasy managers should not expect league-winning production from Meidroth, but he's a useful depth piece to target on deep-league waiver wires.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller