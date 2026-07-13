Mauricio Dubon a Multi-Positional Depth Piece to Target on the Waiver Wire
Mauricio Dubon is hitting .265/.319/.420 with 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 42 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Dubon's underlying power metrics remain underwhelming, as he's logged a 4.8% barrel rate and a 30.8% hard-hit rate on the year. However, Dubon limits whiffs (14.7% strikeout rate) and has already matched his career-high for home runs in a season in his first campaign with Atlanta. The 31-year-old's defensive versatility has allowed him to maintain an everyday role in the Braves lineup and also provides valuable multi-positional eligibility for fantasy managers. Dubon may not have the highest production ceiling, but he profiles as a highly useful depth piece for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller