Are Aroldis Chapman's Recent Struggles a Reason for Concern?
Aroldis Chapman has pitched to a 2.20 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 19 saves. The veteran left-hander has not been quite as dominant as he was in his resurgent 2025 season, but he's still posted an impressive 29.8% strikeout rate and has blown just two save chances on the year. However, there may be some underlying reason for concern in Chapman's profile. After allowing just one earned run through his first 18 2/3 innings of the season, Chapman has allowed six earned runs across 10 innings since the start of June. His average fastball velocity is currently a career-low 97.0 miles per hour, and his walk rate has crept back above 10% over the last two months. Additionally, Chapman may be a trade candidate if Boston cannot sustain its current hot streak after the All-Star break. While he could easily remain a closer following a trade, there's no guarantee that Chapman would remain in a ninth-inning role with a new team. Managers should require a major haul in return, but Chapman could be a sell-high candidate ahead of the second half of the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller