Meleek Thomas Drops 35 Points in First Summer League Win
Meleek Thomas dropped 35 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, one block, and five three-pointers in Monday's 90-73 Summer League win over the Miami Heat. Thomas shot 14-for-23 from the field, 5-for-9 from deep, and 1-for-1 at the line. The No. 34 pick has now scored 20, 30, and 35 points in his first three Las Vegas games, giving Cleveland a real shot-creation bright spot. Thomas is unlikely to have a clean rookie-year fantasy path without rotation minutes, but the scoring burst, threes, and steals make him a name to track beyond Summer League.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA