Luis Robert Jr. Worth a Waiver-Wire Pickup With Return Looming?
Luis Robert Jr. (back) has been just one of the many disappointments for the New York Mets in 2026, having played in just 24 games in his first year in Queens due to a back injury. The 28-year-old Cuban outfielder is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues. However, Robert began a minor-league rehab assignment on June 30 and could be making his return to the Mets' outfield sooner rather than later in the early portion of the second half of the season. He went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored while playing eight innings in center field with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday and has hit .304/.360/.435 in 25 plate appearances in six games with Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Barring a setback this week, Robert looks primed to come off the 60-day injured list for New York's first series of the second half against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets will likely ease Robert back in, but eventually, he's expected to settle in as the regular center fielder. Injuries have defined Robert's seven-year big-league career, but his power/speed upside cannot be denied, making him worth a waiver-wire pickup for outfield depth in the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference