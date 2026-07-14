Cal Raleigh's Power Collapse is More Than Bad Luck
Cal Raleigh hit the break at .169/.271/.310 with nine home runs in 65 games, a brutal drop after last year's 60-homer season. The oblique strain explains some of it. Raleigh missed 33 days, returned June 16, and has not looked right for long stretches. Still, the underlying damage goes beyond a low average. His hard-hit rate has fallen from 49.6% to 32.5%, his barrel rate from 19.5% to 11%, and the strikeout rate is up to 32.5%. Statcast gives him only a .179 expected average and .356 expected slugging percentage. Seattle has kept him in the heart of the order, so the opportunity is not going anywhere. The old ceiling makes him tempting as a buy-low. Just don't pay for 2025. This version of Raleigh has real second-half risk.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller