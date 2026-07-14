Drew Rasmussen Is a Buy-Low After Yankees Blowup
Drew Rasmussen gave fantasy managers a sour finish to an otherwise excellent first half, allowing six runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Yankees on July 9. That one start raised his ERA from 2.78 to 3.26. The rest still looks clean: a 0.95 WHIP, 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings, and only 17 walks. The new changeup is doing real work. Rasmussen barely used it last season, but the pitch is up to 12.2% usage with a .178 xwOBA and 38.9% whiff rate. His strikeout rate has climbed from 21.7% to 25%, while the walk rate has dropped from 6.3% to 4.3%. The elbow history and likely 170-inning cap remain the concern, not what he is doing on the mound. If the Yankees blowup softened the price, buy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller