Izaiyah Nelson Undergoes Successful Left Ankle Surgery
Izaiyah Nelson (ankle) shared on Instagram that surgery to repair his fracture was successful, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. The Magic announced Monday that Nelson suffered the injury in the first half of Sunday's Summer League win over the Portland Trail Blazers and is expected to resume basketball activities in three to four months. The No. 51 pick signed a two-way deal with Orlando after averaging 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks at South Florida. This setback makes it harder for Nelson to carve out an NBA role right away, so most of his rookie-year development could come in the G League after he is cleared.
Source: Jason Beede
Source: Jason Beede