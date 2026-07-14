Zac Veen Caps Off Strong First Half, Stash Option With Multi-Category Appeal?
Zac Veen capped off a phenomenal first half by belting a double in a 1-for-4 day at the plate on Sunday, his 26th double of the season, which makes him the leader in doubles at Triple-A. The Rockies' 13th-ranked prospect slashed .311/.385/.578 with 16 home runs and 14 steals through 81 games at Albuquerque, providing lots of potential multi-category appeal for fantasy. Although the 6-foot-3 slugger tends to chase, he doesn't strike out excessively (21.4 percent) and is able to draw walks at an average rate (10.6 percent), giving him a solid all-around approach to go with his power/speed combination. There is no room for him on the big league roster at the moment, and he has added competition with fellow prospect Charlie Condon making the case for a call-up as well, but Veen should have the opportunity to show off his skills sometime in the second half. The 24-year-old's tools and success this season at Triple-A portend better results than his 12-game cup of coffee with the Rockies last year, and should be considered a high-end offensive stash option in deeper fantasy leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com