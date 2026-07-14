Is George Klassen a Stash Option Despite Control Issues?
George Klassen's first half ended with a thud after allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks while failing to strike out even a single batter in his last outing before the break. While the right-hander had been able to limit damage over his previous eight starts, pitching to a 2.27 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, walks still plagued him for much of that run, conceding at least four walks in five of those eight contests. For the season, the Angels' fourth-ranked prospect has recorded a 4.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and a lowly 6.6 percent K-BB% across 16 starts. The 6-foot-2 hurler already debuted with the team earlier this season without much success, yielding six earned runs on seven hits and 10 walks in just 4 2/3 IP (six strikeouts). The 24-year-old will likely get another shot in the majors this season, and if he can get his command under control, his fantasy outlook may improve. Until then, however, he's a risky speculative stash for pitching-needy managers in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com