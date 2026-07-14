Does Injury Diminish Kaelen Culpepper's Stash Worthiness?
Kaelen Culpepper (glute) hasn't played in a game since June 30 after dealing with hand and glute injuries, but played well enough in the first half to earn a nomination to the All-Star Futures Game anyway. The Twins' second-ranked prospect slashed .272/.376/.492 with 14 home runs and 15 steals through 63 games at St. Paul, and appeared to be on the verge of a debut in the majors before going down with injuries. The former first-rounder is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he hit .289 with 20 home runs and 25 steals in 113 games across two levels, so there is a history of multi-category production with Culpepper. As such, the 23-year-old makes for an appealing stash candidate in most 12-team leagues and deeper, assuming the glute injury doesn't linger into the second half.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com