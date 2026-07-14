Max Clark Producing at Triple-A, Top Stash Ahead of Debut in Second Half?
Max Clark's first half ended quietly with a 0-for-7 two-game stretch over the weekend, but he had been rolling in the lead-up to that. The Tigers' top-ranked prospect had been riding an eight-game hit streak and had hit safely in 20 of 22, going 30-for-92 (.326) with five doubles, four home runs, eight steals, and an 11:9 BB:K from June 12 to July 10. For the season, the left-handed hitter is slashing .264/.351/.404 with eight home runs and 20 steals through 81 games at Toledo. Though the organization has been slow-playing a promotion to the majors, a debut in the second half is highly likely, and the former third-overall draft pick has the potential to be a multi-category contributor, making the 21-year-old one of the top offensive stashes in most fantasy leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com