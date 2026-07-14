Christian Scott a Second-Half Breakout Candidate to Target on Waivers
Christian Scott hasn't provided much length as a starting pitcher in his 12 starts for the Mets through the first half of the season, but other than that, he's looked strong in 2026 in his return from Tommy John surgery. Scott hasn't gone six innings in any of his starts this year, but he's gone 2-1 with a 3.17 ERA (4.10 FIP) and 1.29 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 26 walks in 54 innings in his second year in the big leagues. The 27-year-old former fifth-round selection from the University of Florida in 2021 has improved his strikeout rate from 19.8% in his rookie year in 2024 to 27.9% this year, but his 11.2% walk rate isn't ideal. It's also not that big of a surprise for a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery. If Scott can improve his control and command while inevitably increasing his workload, he could quickly become a must-roster starting pitcher in fantasy. Managers in deeper leagues may want to get a head start during the All-Star break after Scott threw five shutout innings with five strikeouts in his final start before the break on July 8 against the Kansas City Royals. He's rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues currently.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference