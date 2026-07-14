Javier Sanoja Emerging as a Deep-League Batting Average Asset?
Javier Sanoja is hitting .272/.313/.404 with three home runs, 34 RBI, 21 runs scored, and five stolen bases. The 23-year-old's ability to play both the infield and the outfield makes him a logical candidate for a bench role, but he's emerged as the near-everyday third baseman in Miami in recent weeks. Sanoja's power upside is extremely limited, as he's logged just a 1.4% barrel rate and 31.6% hard-hit rate on the season. However, his batting average ceiling is high due to his excellent 8.6% strikeout rate. In deeper fantasy leagues, Sanoja could be an underrated source of batting average and speed for managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller