Walbert Urena Remains a Priority Waiver-Wire Target Where Available
Walbert Urena was moved into the starting rotation in late April and has emerged as a breakout success story. Across 81 1/3 innings on the year, Urena has recorded a 5-7 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts. The 22-year-old's WHIP is elevated by his poor command, as he's allowed a 13% walk rate. However, Urena's ability to generate ground balls has helped him work around traffic on the bases. Urena owns a 54.8% ground ball rate and a 0.55 HR/9. While the young right-hander may see some regression in the second half of the season, his production to this point is hard to ignore. In any league where he remains available, Urena profiles as a worthy waiver wire pickup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller