Harrison Ingram Becomes an Unrestricted Free Agent
Harrison Ingram is now an unrestricted free agent after the team withdrew his qualifying offer, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. The former North Carolina standout spent his first two seasons on two-way deals, appearing in just 12 NBA games while producing at a high level for the G League's Austin Spurs. He averaged 16.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 34.0 minutes across 40 NBAGL outings last season, shooting 49.2 percent from the field but only 34.0 percent from three. San Antonio can still bring him back, though Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maliq Brown, and Emanuel Miller currently occupy the team's three two-way slots. Ingram remains off the standard fantasy radar until he secures a standard NBA contract elsewhere.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith