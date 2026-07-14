Will Riley Sits for Rest of Summer League After Scoring Burst
Will Riley will sit for the rest of Summer League, along with AJ Dybantsa and Tre Johnson, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Riley made a strong closing argument Sunday, posting 32 points, six rebounds, three assists, and six three-pointers in 29 minutes against the Sacramento Kings after scoring 18 against the Utah Jazz in the opener. The 2025 No. 21 pick averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as a rookie, and his clean shooting in Vegas should help his case for regular-season minutes. His fantasy value still depends on whether Washington gives him enough wing usage to matter.
Source: Josh Robbins
Source: Josh Robbins