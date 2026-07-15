Luke Adams Worth Stashing After Strong First Half at Triple-A?
Luke Adams finished off the first half with a flurry of production, going 7-for-15 (.467) with a double, a home run, three steals, and a 3:1 BB:K over the final four games before the break. The Brewers' 12th-ranked prospect will head into the second half with a .263/.412/.571 slash line with 11 home runs and seven steals in 41 games at Triple-A Nashville. His .983 OPS is good enough to put him in the top 10 out of all Triple-A hitters with at least 150 plate appearances, and if not for missing a month and a half early in the 2026 campaign, the 6-foot-4 slugger might have made his MLB debut by now. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old should get that opportunity in the second half, and with chase, barrel, and swinging-strike rates all ranking 84th percentile or better, there's plenty of fantasy intrigue here, not to mention a max exit velocity of 113.3 mph (94th percentile). Managers in very deep 12+ team leagues looking for power should consider stashing the right-handed hitter ahead of an eventual call-up.
Source: Prospect Savant
Source: Prospect Savant