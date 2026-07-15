Ian Happ Opens a Sell Window With 17 First-Half Homers
Ian Happ reached the break with 17 home runs and 59 runs, numbers that still carry weight in a trade. The batting average is another story. Happ hit .220 across 397 plate appearances, struck out 31.5% of the time, and slipped to seventh in the order twice during the final four games before the break. There is real power here. His 12.4% barrel rate is better than last season, and a .414 expected slugging percentage is close to the .431 result. The average has no such safety net. Statcast puts him at .205, and he hit .202 in June before going homerless in 39 July plate appearances. OBP leagues can live with the walks. Standard formats feel the damage more. Those 17 homers still give managers something to sell. Use the window.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller