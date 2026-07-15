Bryan Baker Is Now a High-End Fantasy Closer
Bryan Baker hit the break with 25 saves, a 1.73 ERA, and a 0.83 WHIP, then recorded the final out of the American League shutout in the July 14 All-Star Game. The spring committee talk feels ancient now. Baker is tied for second in the majors in saves, opponents are batting .150 against him, and Tampa Bay has no reason to touch the ninth inning. This is not just a hot run. His fastball is averaging 97.1 mph, his strikeout rate sits at 29.3%, and the changeup he now throws nearly as often as the heater has limited batters to a .137 average. The only reason to shop Baker is that his value may never be higher. Even that feels forced. He has the job, the stuff, and a first-place club creating chances. Treat him as a high-end closer for the second half.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller