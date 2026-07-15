Dalton Rushing Worth Rostering for Catcher Power in Deep Leagues?
Dalton Rushing hit the All-Star break at .254/.337/.475 with 10 home runs, 30 runs, and 30 RBI in 181 at-bats. That is useful power at a thin position, especially with Rushing still available in 81% of Yahoo leagues. Will Smith (neck inflammation) is not expected back until late July or early August, leaving Rushing with more runway behind the plate. The home runs have support. Rushing owns an 11.6% barrel rate and 43.4% hard-hit rate, and his .255 expected average nearly matches the real number. He has also cut his strikeout rate from 37.4% last year to 25.9%. Smith will take back the primary job once healthy, so this is not a standard one-catcher add. RotoBaller ranks Rushing 91st for Week 16 and recommends him in 15-team leagues. That works. He also belongs in two-catcher formats, where 10-homer pop is hard to leave sitting around.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller