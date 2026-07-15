Bennett Stirtz Leads Thunder With 22 Points in Loss to Denver
Bennett Stirtz took on a leading role in Tuesday's 106-103 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Nuggets, scoring 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting with six assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes. The former Division II standout has been Oklahoma City's steadiest presence through an 0-3 summer, running the offense with the pace that made him a first-team All-Big Ten selection at Iowa, where he averaged 19.8 points and 4.4 assists. The NBA's draft profile likens him to Ty Jerome and flags the same slow adjustment those late-blooming college guards needed before they became rotation pieces, which is the fantasy read as well.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA