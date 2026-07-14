Commanders No Longer Interested in Brandon Aiyuk?
Brandon Aiyuk (knee) "at this stage." Both Aiyuk and the 49ers have made it clear that he's played his last snap for that organization, but he's still currently under contract in the Bay Area. At this point, it's unlikely that San Fran is going to be able to find a taker on the trade market for the former first-rounder, so the most likely scenario is that he's cut during training camp this summer. At that point, the Commanders or another receiver-needy team might be more interested in taking on Aiyuk's baggage and recovery from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for all of the 2025 season. The 28-year-old had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 with the Niners, but everything fell apart shortly after he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the team in August of 2024. Aiyuk caught just 25 passes for 374 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. In addition to him still looking for a new team, Aiyuk's health is a big question mark going into the 2026 campaign. The days of Aiyuk being a reliable fantasy wideout could be long gone.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler