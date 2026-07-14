Seth McGowan in Position to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Seth McGowan will have a chance to earn an important role for the Indianapolis Colts when the pads come on for training camp at the end of the month. McGowan will be competing with 2025 fifth-round pick DJ Giddens for the primary backup duties behind three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor, and the job has garnered added attention with rumblings that the team could be looking to limit Taylor's touches after he carried the ball a league-leading 323 times last season. Head coach Shane Steichen has pointed out the difficulty in taking his star running back off the field, and with Giddens coming off an uninspiring rookie season and the team spending only late Day 3 capital at the position, he could see another massive workload in 2026. Neither McGowan nor Giddens is being drafted within the top 70 running backs, and neither is expected to hold any standalone value in 2026 redraft leagues. However, any sign that one or the other has taken a lead in their battle to sit closer to Taylor on the depth chart would put them in position to hold down one of the league's most important insurance roles, and as such, reports out of Indianapolis' training camp should be followed closely.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller