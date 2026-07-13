Malik Nabers in a "Good Place Right Now"
Malik Nabers (knee) is expected to work his "way into practice as (training) camp gets started in one way or another," head coach John Harbaugh told ESPN. Nabers is on schedule and is doing better each day, with Nabers not far behind running back Cam Skattebo, who is rehabbing from a season-ending dislocated ankle that he suffered in Week 8 of last year. Harbaugh added that Nabers "is not far behind" Skattebo and that he's "in a good place right now." There has been speculation that Nabers could open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, which would require him to miss the first four weeks of the 2026 season. Harbaugh has made it sound like Nabers is doing much better, but there is still some mystery as to when exactly he'll be back on the field as a full-go after having surgery on Oct. 28 to fix ACL and meniscus tears in his right knee. The 22-year-old former first-rounder also had a cleanup procedure on his knee this spring to remove scar tissue. Nabers showed his high-end WR1 upside in fantasy as a rookie by producing a 109-1,204-7 line in 15 games, but fantasy managers are better off fading him as a WR1 target in 2026 drafts because of his injury and the fact that he's missing valuable time in a new offense. RotoBaller has Nabers ranked as the WR24 as he heads into Year 3.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com