Will Malik Washington Matter for Fantasy as the Dolphins WR1?
Malik Washington a chance to earn an important starting role. Washington caught 46 passes for the Dolphins in 2025, which trails only De'Von Achane among the handful of players still with the team, while free agent acquisitions Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Terrace Marshall Jr. combined for only 24 receptions last season. Miami spent three of its 13 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on receivers, but with the headliner of that group, Chris Bell, still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in his final game with Louisville, some of Washington's stiffest competition for a spot atop the depth chart could come from third-rounder Caleb Douglas and fifth-rounder Kevin Coleman Jr. With a new coaching staff and a new quarterback in Malik Willis, the Dolphins will be rebuilding their offense from scratch. If Washington can earn his way into a featured role, he's a smart bet to outperform his current ADP of WR70, though how much of a difference that will actually mean for fantasy is still up for debate, as Miami projects to have one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller