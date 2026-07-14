Giants Will Have Versatile Offense Thanks to Jaxson Dart
Jaxson Dart protecting himself, and he also said that the young dual-threat signal-caller will allow the Giants' offense to be versatile in 2026. Dart's dual-threat abilities on the football remind Harbaugh of his former start QB, Lamar Jackson. "Jaxson's capable of doing a lot of things," Harbaugh said. "Like he can live in a lot of different worlds, football-wise. He can live in a power-running game, obviously, and a power-running game protects the quarterback because you can hand the ball off and make people defend that and keep them honest. Then, it opens up your play-action passing game. That stuff, we're gonna be in those worlds." The 23-year-old former first-rounder showed his QB1 upside in fantasy immediately after taking over the starting gig in the Big Apple early on in 2025, and he finished with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts), adding 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to finish as teh QB14 in fantasy. Dart is in good hands with Harbaugh in the fold, and his dual-threat skillset gives him intriguing upside as a QB1. RotoBaller has Dart ranked as the No. 12 overall QB for the 2026 season as he enters his first full season as the Giants' starter.
Source: The Dominique Foxworth Show
Source: The Dominique Foxworth Show