Brayan Rocchio Emerging as a Breakout Candidate to Target on the Waiver Wire
Brayan Rocchio is quietly in the midst of a breakout season in 2026. Across 359 plate appearances on the year, the 25-year-old is hitting .276/.343/.408 with eight home runs, 44 RBI, 40 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. Rocchio's quality of contact metrics remain subpar, as he's logged just a 2.9% barrel rate and a 31.5% hard-hit rate. However, Rocchio has cut down on his swing-and-miss in a big way so far this season, lowering his strikeout rate from 20.1% in 2025 to 13.6% in 2026. As a switch-hitter who also brings plus defense at a premium position, Rocchio is a lock for everyday playing time in Cleveland as long as he remains healthy. He's also moved into the top third of the Guardians' batting order in recent weeks, which should help him rack up counting stats. In any league where he's not already rostered, Rocchio should be considered a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller