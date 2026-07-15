Brewers Acquiring Lance McCullers Jr. From the Astros
Lance McCullers Jr. (shoulder) from the Houston Astros on Wednesday, a source told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. It's unclear what the Astros are receiving in return. McCullers could be on the verge of coming off the 15-day injured list due to a right-shoulder impingement that has kept him sidelined since the middle of May. The 32-year-old has made three minor-league rehab starts already and might only need one more before Milwaukee activates him for the second half of the season. Arm injuries have been the story of McCullers' career. He missed all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons with arm troubles before posting a rough 6.51 ERA in 16 appearances for Houston in his return last year. The former first-rounder from 2012 could be an option for the Brewers' banged-up starting rotation in the second half, but fantasy managers should look to stay away. Before getting hurt again in 2026, McCullers was 2-3 with a 6.86 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with 43 strikeouts and 22 walks in 39 1/3 innings across eight starts in his ninth year in the majors.
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart