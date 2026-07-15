Noah Schultz Remains a High-Upside Breakout Candidate to Target
Noah Schultz has bounced back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues so far this season. The 22-year-old has largely struggled at the MLB level in 2026, recording a 3-6 record with a 5.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts across 53 innings (11 starts). However, Schultz pitched well in his final start before the All-Star break, throwing five innings of one-run ball with zero walks and four strikeouts against the Athletics. The young lefty has been utterly dominant in his time at Triple-A this year, recording a 38.6% strikeout rate across 23 innings. Command and consistency remain question marks in Schultz's profile, but his upside for fantasy managers is tantalizing. Particularly in deeper leagues, Schultz's second-half breakout potential could make him a worthy waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller