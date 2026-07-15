Tyler Tolbert Back to Bench Role After Historic Three-Game Stretch?
Tyler Tolbert made history last week when he recorded hits in 12 straight at-bats over a three-game stretch to tie the MLB record for most hits in consecutive at-bats, but he started on the bench in the final three games before the All-Star break. Tolbert's move back to the bench coincided with first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino rejoining the lineup after returning from the injured list. The 28-year-old will now most likely open the second half of the 2026 season in more of a utility role for the Royals, limiting his fantasy baseball upside to AL-only leagues for his speed on the basepaths. In 32 games (60 plate appearances) in the first half of his second MLB season, Tolbert hit .370 (20-for-54) with two homers, five RBI, 10 steals, and 17 runs scored. Tolbert also had 21 stolen bases in 64 games as a rookie in 2025, so speed is clearly his biggest draw in deeper leagues. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Tolbert to be as good in the second half, but his speed can play against left-handed pitchers.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference