Is Jacob Melton a Top Stash Target?
Jacob Melton has been among the top hitters across Triple-A since returning from injury. Melton had been on the shelf since mid-April due to a left ankle sprain. However, since the No. 5-ranked prospect in the Tampa Bay system returned to the Triple-A diamond on June 24, the young outfielder has been playing at an elite level. Over this nine-game stretch, Melton has carried a dominant .394/.487/.758 line with three doubles, three home runs and two stolen bases. During this stretch, he has struck out just nine times and drawn five walks. On the season (29 contests), Melton has held a .286 AVG with a .933 OPS, four home runs and an elite 19 stolen bases. Given his high-end contact skills and speed, Melton could emerge as an immediate fantasy contributor once he earns the call to Tampa Bay, making him a worthy stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com