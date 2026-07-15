Heriberto Hernandez a Must-Add Power Bat in 12-Team Leagues?
Heriberto Hernandez reached the break at .236/.316/.483 with 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 25 runs, and five steals in 203 at-bats. He did most of his recent damage in a hurry, going 12-for-46 with five homers over his final 15 games. 6% on Yahoo is awfully low for that kind of power. The underlying contact gives the surge some weight. Hernandez carries a 91.9 mph average exit velocity, 49.7% hard-hit rate, and 11.9% barrel rate. Miami has used him primarily in left field, and nothing in the playing-time picture suggests he is about to disappear. The average may bounce around, and strikeouts will bring quiet stretches, but the power is already helping now. RotoBaller moved him to 39th overall in its July 15 rankings and recommends him in 12-team leagues. He should be one of the first home-run bats claimed this week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller